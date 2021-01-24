Slippery roads likely during the Monday morning commute

MONDAY MORNING: A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely across the Miami Valley between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory due to hazardous conditions expected during the Monday morning commute.

Montgomery, Preble, Greene, Warren, Butler, and Clinton Counties are under the advisory Monday morning. Wayne County Indiana and the Tri-State including Cincinnati are also included in the advisory.

Be prepared to allow for extra time to travel between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Snow accumulation is forecasted to be less than an inch, and ice accumulation will be around one-tenth of an inch or less.

Temperatures have been cold all weekend, so it won’t take much to make the roads slick.

A warm front will bring temperatures above freezing into the afternoon with a transition to rain for the evening commute. Counties north of I-70 may still be a bit slippery with a slower warm-up and a northern push of the precip into the afternoon.