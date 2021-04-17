Slim chance of a shower today, most areas stay dry

After a chilly morning with patchy frost, today will be filled with lots of clouds. There is a slim chance of a shower. Best chances for rain are across the southern Miami Valley. Temperatures recover to near normal this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower High near 60
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 40
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Seasonable. High 62
Early next week highs continue in the 60s. However, Tuesday night and Wednesday expect much colder air with chances of rain and snow showers.