Skylar Richardson’s baby buried in private ceremony

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The remains of Skylar Richardson’s baby, Annabelle, were buried Thursday in a Franklin-area cemetery.

WLWT reports that the child was buried in a private ceremony, as mandated by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Don Oda II.

A cemetery worker disclosed that the buried remains were those of a baby with the last name of Richardson, while a source close to the case confirmed to WLWT that the remains are Annabelle’s.

20-year-old Skylar Richardson was acquitted of murdering the baby, only being convicted on abuse of a corpse.

