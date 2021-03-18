Skeletal remains found in John Bryan State Park identified

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The skeletal remains found in John Bryan State Park Saturday have been identified.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Thursday Montgomery County Coroner, Dr. Kent Harshbarger, identified the remains as 39-year-old Mark Burky of Dayton.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to a parking lot in the park just after noon Saturday, March 13. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday a body has been found in the park.

No cause of death has yet been determined and the case is still being investigated. The Coroner’s Office said no other details would be released at this time.