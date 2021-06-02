Six people shot overnight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Six people have been shot at a business in Springfield.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Yellow Springs Street early Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a person began firing at a party. One person was taken from the scene by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Five other people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

OSP said police are searching the area for a suspect and no one is in custody. No suspect information was available. Witnesses told 2 NEWS the party was being held at a barbershop.

2 NEWS has crews on the scene and at the hospital working to learn more about this developing story.