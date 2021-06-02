Six people shot at ‘Celebration of Life’ in Springfield, venue owner talks about rebuilding after tragedy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)- Despite Governor Mike DeWine sharing that two suspects were in custody after a shooting in Springfield, police are not confirming that. They are asking that anyone with information come forward so that they can help bring closure to the victims and keep the streets safe.

The shooting started shortly after 1:45 am Wednesday morning. Six people were sent to the hospital, one person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot in the chest. The victims range in age from 20 to 25. All are expected to survive.

A large group of people was gathered at an event space venue on S. Yellow Springs Road for a “celebration of life.” The young man being celebrated had been lost to violence a few years ago.

Springfield Police Chief, Lee Graf says the event venue was full of people and that the scene was chaotic when officers arrived a few minutes after gunshots started.

Chief Graf says, right now, the shooting is not categorized as a hate crime or gang affiliated but investigators believe the shooting was targeted

“They went to this party to get to the point that they were confronting these folks,” he said.

Chief Graf also says right now they believe there was more than one shooter, although he didn’t give details on how many or if they’re in custody now.

Owner of the venue, Glen Williams, says he just opened the event space a few weeks ago as a place to host parties and gatherings. He named it 1935 Community and Event Center but it’s still officially listed as Anita’s Hair Design, on the official police report.

Survivor of the Oregon District Mass shooting and community gun violence activist, Dion Green, is friends with Williams and came to the scene to show support. Green says he wants to address the issues of gun violence in Springfield, especially the southern neighborhoods.

But for now, he’s hoping to support Williams in rebuilding a safe space for celebrations in Springfield.