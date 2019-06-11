Six cars involved in crash on I-75 SB near Nicholas Rd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound near Nicholas Road caused traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 4 pm between Nicholas Road and SR-741 when a sedan hit the wall. A total of six cars were involved in the accident.

At least one medic was called to the scene.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area until the cars could be cleared.

