Site launched to help get people back to work in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 40 million people have filed unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and roughly 30 thousand are filing claims weekly in Ohio.

With so many people out of work, WDTN has partnered with CareerBoard to launch the website, wdtnjobs.com, to highlight positions and get people back to work.

“Many of these people may have never been unemployed in their lives. So this is all new to them,” says Mike Zimmerman, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Business Services.

The site is a one-stop shop for those looking for a job.

“We wanted to not just say we’re here for you, but to actually do something,” says Richard Padgett, the CEO for JobServe USA and CareerBoard.

Unlike other existing platforms, jobs on the site are for local companies and tailored to a candidate’s interest and skills.

“The candidate may receive 40, 50 emails from recruiters or from companies trying to recruit them; you can limit that by being in control of your own job search,” says Padgett.

“One of the things that we’ve been telling people is to really look at your resume. That’s always going to be your first impression,” stresses Zimmerman.

Companies have been vetted, and the candidate has control.

“It’s a proven technology that allows job seekers to easily search for jobs, control their results, control their job search and career search, and see valid jobs that are hiring now,” says Padgett.

Click here to visit the site.