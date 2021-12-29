Beavercreek, Ohio (WDTN) – You can see the Sistine Chapel, or at least near-life-size replicas of its well-known paintings, at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in January.

According to SEE Global Entertainment, the company producing the exhibit, guests will be able to wander through a collection of over 30 frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. These reproductions of pieces such as ‘Creation of Adam’ and ‘The Last Judgment’ will be brought just a few feet away from viewers so they can see every detail.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transformed into a completely different world,” said Biallas, who produced this exhibit after seeing ceiling frescoes in person. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibit at Mall at Fairfield Commons allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

The entertainment company said the exhibit will also include an audio guide on guests’ phones, which will activate and tell the story of each piece of ceiling.

This exhibit will open at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on January 14. Tickets will be sold Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5:30 pm.

Tickets start at $19 for adults and $13.30 for youth with discounts available for seniors, students and military. Family bundles are also available.

To purchase tickets for The Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Mall at Fairfield Commons, click here.