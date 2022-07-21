DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13.

On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.

Two days later, Metro Parks Rangers asked the public to help identify the woman, who was described as a 5’7” adult, 150 pounds with short, dark, curly hair. She had a tattoo on the top of her left hand that said “Jay.”

One woman recognized the description and identified the body as her sister, 40-year-old Triena Wolford.

According to Five Rivers Metroparks, Wolford used to live in Dayton before she moved to Minneapolis.

In May of 2022, Wolford returned to Dayton and was reportedly living in a local shelter or on the streets. She had contacted her family on June 25 and was last seen at the shelter on July 6. No one had heard from her since then.

No cause of death has been released at this time. The coroner said there was no obvious trauma to Wolford’s body, the release said, and it is unknown how she entered the water.

Metroparks rangers and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer are continuing to investigate Wolford’s death.