WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Find your furry friend this Saturday, October 16, at SISCA’s annual Adopt-ober Fest.

SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center said it will waive adoption fees from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Washington Township facility. This event is held with the help of Wagner Subaru and ASPCA, SISCA said.

“We’re thrilled to host Adopt-ober Fest with Wagner Subaru again this year, said Nicole Carey, SICSA Adoption Program Manager. “Thanks to the ASPCA and Wagner Subaru, we’re able to waive adoption fees for all of our available animals at this event.”

SISCA offers both pre-made and walk-in appointments with matching and counseling services.

“We are excited for this amazing opportunity to draw in a lot of adopters and help us find new homes for many pets!” Carey said.

To make an adoption appointment, call 937-294-6505 and request a slot for Saturday, October 16. To see all available pets, click here.