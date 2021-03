WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — SISCA is hosting an International Day of Happiness adoption event Saturday, March 20, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The one-day adoption event is being held at its Washington Township location.

To take part in this event, an appointment is required. To make an appointment call 937-294-6505 and choose option #3.

Staff, volunteers and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.