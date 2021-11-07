DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ­ – Sunday, November 7 is the last day of The Little Exchange Holiday Open House, a shopping event to benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to a release by The Little Exchange, Sunday’s offerings include mimosas and breakfast bites at $10 a ticket. Each ticket reserved a one-hour block of time for guests to “shop, sip and snack” while exploring the holiday decorations and goods.

The shop will be decorated as a Holiday Wonderland to get shoppers into the holiday spirit while offering gift ideas at various price points.

Tickets must be purchased online. Click here to reserve your spot for the day.