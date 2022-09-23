WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes have reopened after a single-car crash blocked all eastbound lanes on I-70 in West Alexandria Friday afternoon, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver rolled their car over just after 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, just past State Route 503. All lanes on the eastbound side are currently closed while crews work to clear the scene.

One person was injured in the crash and brought to a local hospital via Careflight. No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.