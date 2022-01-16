WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – A single-car crash occurred in Dayton around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On Jan. 16, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near 1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, injuries have been reported but it is unknown how many people have been injured or the status of their injuries.

Our 2 NEWS photographer reported CareFlight was on the scene and that traffic has been blocked eastbound on SR-725.

Crews from Washington Township, Miami Township and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS are working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.