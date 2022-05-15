JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Belcourt Drive on Sunday at 9:10 a.m.

Jefferson Township police reported that a male juvenile lost control of the vehicle and drove the SUV off the side of the road, crashing into a bush.

Medics were requested for minor injuries and he was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.