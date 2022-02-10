HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A vehicle burst into flame after crashing in Harrison Township around 12:50 am on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the car crashed into a tree on the 5000 block of Markey Road before it caught fire. By the time crews arrived, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Dispatch said several people were standing outside the car but did not know if they has been inside the car at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This incident is still under investigation.