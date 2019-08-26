Sinclair welcomes students to first day of classes at downtown Dayton campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College welcomed more than 26,000 students back to the downtown Dayton campus on Monday.
Sinclair also announced two new Bachelor Degrees in Aviation Technology and Unmanned Aerial Systems.
“We’re breaking records in terms of enrollment in those programs. It’s very exciting to see Bachelor Degrees come back to Sinclair and really be with the heart of Dayton, which is aviation,” said Scott Markland, Senior VP of Student Development.
There are also three new Associate Degree programs in Agricultural Science, Computer Science, and Business Analytics.
