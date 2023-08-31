DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College continued their welcome week festivities with the college’s Tartan Lawn Party.

Thursday’s celebration at Sinclair Community College aimed for faculty and students to get the chance to know each other. Students were introduced to different resources from off and on campus in Dayton.

As a part of the different events, students got to explore through different parts of campus, which they may not be doing during their regular scheduled day.

“It’s always important for a college to have these kind of events for students,” said Alicia Schroeder, Sinclair Community College Student Affairs director. “But I think even sometimes even more important for a community college because it’s a really great way for us to start building the community among the students.”

Tartans can visit the school’s Student & Community Engagement page for upcoming events.