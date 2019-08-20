1  of  2
Breaking News
Dayton Police looking for missing man with dementia Woman killed after train strikes car in Miamisburg

Sinclair unveils new Dayton Strong banner

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Strong Banner Sinclair

Dayton Strong banner at Sinclair Community College (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local college is showing its Dayton pride after unveiling a new banner on its campus Tuesday.

Sinclair Community College unveiled the news banner that says “Dayton Strong” on it at its campus Tuesday.

Sinclair President Dr. Steve Johnson tweeted that Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley stopped by to see the banner.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS