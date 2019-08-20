Sinclair unveils new Dayton Strong banner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local college is showing its Dayton pride after unveiling a new banner on its campus Tuesday.
Sinclair Community College unveiled the news banner that says “Dayton Strong” on it at its campus Tuesday.
Sinclair President Dr. Steve Johnson tweeted that Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley stopped by to see the banner.
With Mayor Whaley this bright sunny morning hanging a new banner @SinclairCC !!!— Dr. Steve Johnson (@SinclairPrez) August 20, 2019
Thank you @nanwhaley @cityofdayton #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/4yTHBy53uT
Glad to be with @SinclairPrez this morning as they unveil their #DaytonStrong banner @SinclairCC for all of Dayton to see. pic.twitter.com/F3TJqYJPaU— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 20, 2019
