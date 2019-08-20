Sinclair unveils new Dayton Strong banner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local college is showing its Dayton pride after unveiling a new banner on its campus Tuesday.

Sinclair Community College unveiled the news banner that says “Dayton Strong” on it at its campus Tuesday.

Sinclair President Dr. Steve Johnson tweeted that Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley stopped by to see the banner.

Glad to be with ⁦@SinclairPrez⁩ this morning as they unveil their #DaytonStrong banner ⁦@SinclairCC⁩ for all of Dayton to see. pic.twitter.com/F3TJqYJPaU — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 20, 2019

