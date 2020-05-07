Sinclair to award record number of associate degrees this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College said in a release it will award over 7,300 degrees and certificates to more than 5,300 graduates this academic year. The college announced a record number of over 2,000 students graduating with associate degrees that lead to careers in in-demand fields including Nursing, Law Enforcement, Construction, Firefighting, Engineering, Manufacturing and Automotive Technology.

Sinclair said nearly 90 percent of graduates stay in Miami Valley communities. A record number of 47 high school students also completed associate degrees through the College Credit Plus (CCP) program, while still in high school.

Sinclair’s 2020 graduating class also features an all-time record number among the following groups of students:

African American -Over 19% increase since last year and over 34% over the past ten years

African American Women-Over 23% increase since last year and over 26% over the past ten years

Minority -Over 20% increase since last year and over 47% over the past ten years

Military Affiliated -Over 11% increase since last year and over 2,567% over the past ten years

Women – Over 13% increase since last year and over 36% over the past ten years

Dr. Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair College, said, “We are in the midst of a global crisis that has impacted the lives of millions of students around the world. I am incredibly proud of our graduates who have had to work extremely hard, overcoming a number of unexpected hurdles to complete their education through this ongoing pandemic. These individuals will go on to serve as nurses, firefighters, police officers, accountants, IT coders and automotive technicians, right here in the Miami Valley.”

“Sinclair has worked very hard over the years to remain workforce-aligned, adaptable and provide numerous flexible pathways to help students complete their education. The work that we do matters now more than ever because of the diverse and vulnerable student populations we serve. Sinclair has over 300 academic degrees and certificate programs available for those whose jobs have been impacted by the pandemic; students who want flexibility by working and completing a credential; mid-career changers; and, individuals looking to re-train or acquire new skills. We want to remind our community that we will do our best to continually assess and re-adjust our programs ensuring that we remain committed to providing our region a meaningful, high-quality and affordable education.”

Sinclair said nursing students and respiratory therapy graduates will join the pipeline of health care workers that will begin their careers fighting on the frontlines of the global coronavirus pandemic. In total, Sinclair will graduate over 700 Health Sciences students who will complete their degrees and certificates this May.

Trish Wackler, Vice President of Education, Learning Institute at Premier Health, said, “The value of academic partnerships such as that between Sinclair College, Premier Health, and other health care partners will be realized in the coming weeks and months as never before. Premier Health is proud to have played a role in helping these students fulfill their goals and dreams of becoming nurses and respiratory therapists, and we are grateful to have them join their health care colleagues here in Southwest Ohio in responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This will be a challenging time for all of us in health care, but we hope these new nurses and respiratory therapists also will find the coming weeks rewarding and full of valuable experiences that they will carry with them throughout their careers.”

To honor and pay tribute to the 2020 Sinclair graduates, the college plans to mail a special package that will include a congratulatory letter from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a diploma cover, a graduate booklet (listing all graduates), mortarboard and tassel, an Honor/Military Cord – if applicable and a Sinclair Foundation congratulations card.