Sinclair suspends intercollegiate athletics activities for 2020-2021 academic year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is suspending all athletic activities for the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the decision is based on safety concerns for student athletes.

Sinclair competes as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association in five sports: men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball.

The timing of the announcement allows athletes who are considering a future with the Tartan Pride to know about the temporary suspension before signing a letter of intent.

The athletic restrictions involve all games, scrimmages, practices, tournaments, and other community activities conducted by the Tartan Pride teams during the school year.

2 NEWS spoke with Sinclair Vice President for Advancement, Adam Murka, who shared some good news for current student-athletes and those still planning to attend the school in the fall.

“Sinclair is going to honor the commitments we’ve made to the students. If they still want to enroll at Sinclair even though they can’t compete on the athletic field, we’re still glad to have them as part of our student body. So the scholarship will actually be increased in order to make sure that we’re honoring our commitment to them. Those 88 students are welcome to still be a part of the Sinclair family and we want to help them get where they’re going to go in their education,” he said.

Each student-athlete who was enrolled and on a team roster in good standing at Sinclair during the 2019-2020 academic year, and each individual who signed an initial NJCAA Letter of Intent as of May 5 to attend Sinclair and participate on a team during the 2020-2021 academic year will receive:

Sinclair-Guaranteed Free Tuition and Regular Fees: With Federal Financial Aid grants and Sinclair scholarships (as needed), each eligible student athlete who studies at Sinclair will be guaranteed paid tuition and fees for up to 36 credit hours for enrolling between now and the end of Spring Term 2021 classes.

Direct Support from Sinclair to support their academic progress: Sinclair Athletic Department staff and other Sinclair employees will continue to support and provide guidance to student-athletes, while carefully tracking their academic progress.

As for athletic director and head basketball coach Jeff Price and the other full-time coaches, they have other duties at the school and continue to be employed by Sinclair.