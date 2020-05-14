Sinclair students prepare for in-demand jobs despite pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College students continue to learn through the pandemic as they participate in internship and apprenticeship training programs offered virtually.

These students are still taking advantage of hands-on learning at essential business sites that have remined open, and many others are completing the academic portion of their training programs online.

Students who complete apprenticeship programs at Sinclair complete certifications as well as associate degrees.

These programs provide training for in-demand fields including manufacturing, engineering, cyber-security, and health care.

Chad Bridgman, Director of Office of Work-Based Learning Division, said, “We are so grateful to our employer partners for working with us and providing our students the flexibility to complete their internship and apprenticeship programs online and doing everything possible to provide students a pathway to meaningful careers. I also want to recognize those employers who provided internet access, laptops and work-stations to ensure our apprentices continued on with their program.”

Sunoco offers students training in the Maintenance Electrician apprenticeship program. Throughout, students gain hands-on learning experience as well as an associate degree in Automation & Control Technology with Robotics. Program graduates leave prepared to work as robotics, plant maintenance, and supply chain technicians.

Scott Wyatt, Operating Excellence Manager at Sonoco, said, “I’ve worked with a number of educational institutions over my career and Sinclair is one of the best without a doubt. Sinclair completely manages the apprenticeship program, which takes a great deal of the burden off the employer. They meet with our apprentices, make sure they are on track, and provide feedback to us, as well as, the students. Because we have been designated as an essential business, our facilities have continued to operate during these unprecedented times. Regardless of the circumstances, safety is our number one priority at Sonoco and we’re working closely with our apprentices to ensure they complete their on-site learning while following strict social distancing, and other safety guidelines.”

Sinclair continues to offer online internship opportunities for students through partnership with region employers including TechAdvisors, Troutman Music Group, and West Chester Publishing, among many others.