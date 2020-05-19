Sinclair starts summer term, scholarships available to students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College will resumed its summer term last week with over 12,000 students studying in online courses.

The college says that enrollment is relatively close to what it was last year. Full-time student enrollment is only down by around one to two percent in comparison to the 2019 summer term.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to students already enrolled and prospective students are available this summer term. The college is asking that students first apply to the college, fill out an FAFSA application to begin the process.

