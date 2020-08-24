Sinclair starts remote learning with Zoom amid widespread outages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College started it’s 2020-21 school year with roughly 85 percent of classes online as a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The college is using Zoom to connect with students while they learn from home. On their first day of school Zoom reported widespread outages which kept the school from having class.

As of this writing, Sinclair College is reporting that students are once again able to connect through a workaround established by IT.

Along with the use of Zoom for online learning, the college will still have 15 percent of its students back to campus. To better facilitate learning, Sinclair has:

  • Made masks mandatory while inside all campus buildings
  • Installed 155 Plexiglass barriers
  • Installed 50 hand sanitizer stations

For more information, visit www.sinclair.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

