Sinclair recognized as most affordable community college in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College was listed as the most affordable community college in Ohio and one of the most affordable in the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s annual College Affordability and Transparency List, Sinclair is ranked as the 21st-most affordable community college in America out of nearly 1,000 public community colleges nationwide.

“At a time when college costs are increasing, Sinclair is as an extremely affordable and high-quality option for students,” Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair College, said. “We realize that a college education is one of the most important decisions a student makes for the rest of their lives and that is why we continue to pursue affordable career pathways for students. We have an obligation to help every student complete a credential so that they can get a meaningful job, change their lives for the better, and make a difference for their community.”

Sinclair says its Skills to Work program through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, which provides tuition support for students pursuing in-demand short-term certificate programs, has allowed the college to meet student needs through a number of grant-funded initiatives.

“Sinclair was recognized nationally as number one in the nation to provide work-based learning programs,” Johnson said. “We offer over a 110 short-term certificate programs that students can complete in less than a year and we have worked directly with employers to develop these pathways. Many of these certificate programs have helped students who have wanted to spend less time in school and more time gaining real-life work experience.”

A transition from an online virtual bookstore will allow for improved affordability and services to students, saving students 20 to 30 percent in textbook costs.

