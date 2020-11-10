Sinclair partners with leading cybersecurity institute to craete new program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is partnering with Mission Critical Institute for Cybersecurity (MCI), headquartered in D.C., to create a pipeline for companies, universities or the government to hire new cybersecurity personnel.

“The demand for cybersecurity is tremendous but the supply of talent is lacking,” said Jeff Angle, chief marketing and enrollment officer at MCI. “There are over 4 million open positions in cybersecurity today with another 3.5 million positions forecasted to be added in 2021.”

For those interested, you can read more here. The college said that space is limited and encourages people to register early.