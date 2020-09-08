Sinclair partners with Goldman Sachs to offer Dayton entrepreneurs unique education opportunity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College has partnered with Goldman Sachs to facilitate an 11-week education program for 18 Dayton-area entrepreneurs and it all starts online Sept. 8.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program promotes job creation and growth opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses by providing access to business education, capital and support services.

“This distinctive education program provides strategic instruction on a variety of topics including accounting, marketing, human resources management, and negotiations,” said Kandise Bobo, Program Manager for Sinclair Workforce Development. “Each of the participants will use their own business as a case study throughout the course which allows them to apply a detailed five-year action plan directly to their operation after graduation.”

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is provided at no cost with support from the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

Babson College designed the curriculum and Sinclair worked directly with Babson officials to ensure successful delivery of the program through a virtual format.

