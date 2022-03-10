DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Partnering with Miami Valley Meals, Sinclair Community College will be providing more meals to students in need.

According to Sinclair, Miami Valley Meals will be donating fresh and frozen meals, including vegan and vegetarian options, to the Sinclair Student Food Pantry.

“No student should go hungry, and we are incredibly grateful to Miami Valley Meals for partnering with us to address food insecurity,” said Matt Massie, Manager – Sinclair Community College Student and Community Engagement.

The Student Food Pantry was established in January of 2020 and is available to all currently enrolled students. The pantry provides not just food but also hygiene products, cleaning supplies, diapers, formula, as well as refrigerated and frozen items.

The college said that during the 2021 Fall Semester, more than 250 students used the Sinclair Student food Pantry. Sinclair also said that a recent survey found that 35% of Sinclair students are impacted by food insecurity.

“Our partnership with Sinclair Community College allows Miami Valley Meals to further our mission of using our culinary skills to provide valuable support to existing organizations, all while feeding the hungry and reducing food waste,” said Amanda DeLotelle, Executive Director – Miami Valley Meals.

For more information about the Student Food Pantry and Sinclair’s other food resources, click here.