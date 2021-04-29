Sinclair nursing students, faculty log over 1,110 volunteer hours helping PHDMC

Sinclair College Graduates are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as respiratory therapists

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College nursing students and faculty have logged over 1,110 volunteer hours and administered 2,298 COVID-19 vaccine shots while supporting Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County clinics.

“Sinclair’s nursing students and staff are putting their exceptional training and skills to work as part of our region’s efforts to protect the community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Rena Sebor, EdD – Dean, Sinclair College Health Sciences Division. “Sinclair’s efforts are another example of our mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it.”

On Thursday, May 6, 73 nursing students will graduate from Sinclair, bringing the 2020-21 academic year’s total of nursing graduates to 138 (65 graduated in December 2020).

