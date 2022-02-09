DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has officially designated June 19th as a college holiday.

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the resolution designating June 19th as a college holiday. According to the college, all locations will be closed and staff and students will be encouraged to observe and commemorate the meaning of Juneteenth. If June 19 were to fall on a weekend, Sinclair said its president will select a day during the week to observe Juneteenth.

“Sinclair’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism is a daily, intentional pursuit of the institution’s mission of helping individuals turn dreams into achievable goals through accessible, high quality, affordable learning opportunities,” said Amy Barker, Chair – Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees.

Sinclair said that over the past 10 years the college has achieved a 310% increase in the number of degrees and certificates awarded to African American male students and a 250% increase for all minority students.

The Board also invested $1 million in 2020 to combat racism through future programming and training, said the college.

“With nearly 6,300 minority students, and more than 4,600 Black students, Sinclair Community College is a crucial player in improving lives through education,” added Michael Carter, Senior Advisor to the President and Chief Diversity Officer – Sinclair Community College.

The college said for more information on Sinclair’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism, visit sinclair.edu/diversity.