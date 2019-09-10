Sinclair introduces students to law enforcement careers during expo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For 32 years Sinclair has introduced students to careers in saving lives and helping others through its annual Law and Public Safety Awareness Expo.

Tuesday, more than 300 area high school students got a first hand idea of what careers in these fields are like.

More than 45 local agencies and safety organizations were on hand for the event.

Sinclair freshman Sarah Babson helped direct students to different stations.

“EMT, fire science, criminal justice students. There’s still stuff for everyone, and all the stuff is interactive,” says Babson.

She has hopes of becoming a paralegal.

“Law and Order, Criminal Minds, all those kind of shows ever since I was younger, and I’ve just always been interested in it,” Babson says of her passion for legal studies.

Since 2005, Sinclair Assistant Chief of Police Michael Coss has been involved in the expo.

“I think it’s awesome to still see enthusiasm for folks who want to pursue careers in these fields, because we’re always going to need good people in these fields,” says Coss. “I always had a strong desire to help people and just one thing led to another and this just seemed like the ideal career.”

The goal of the expo is to let students get their feet wet. For some of them, they’ll find out if this is the career path for them. For others, it opens a door to opportunities in careers based in serving their communities.

“Do your homework. Do your research. Talk to folks that are working in the field. Get to know them. See if you can shadow them in some form. Do some ride-alongs, that kind of thing, and then that will give you a better idea if it’s something that you really want to pursue,” advises Coss.

