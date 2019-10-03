Sinclair hosts symposium on service to prison population

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College hosted an all-day symposium Thursday to discuss a “holistic approach to serving those who are incarcerated.”

Sinclair partnered with the Ohio Department of Youth Services and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for the symposium.

The events covered topics on mentorship, the importance of incarcerated parents maintaining positive contact with their children, addressing comprehensive needs of returning and restored citizens, trauma-informed approaches, and technological advances in working with those that are incarcerated.

