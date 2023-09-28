DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students had the opportunity to learn about possible careers in law enforcement on Thursday.

Sinclair Community College hosted Law and Public Safety Day on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The educational event gave Sinclair’s Tech Prep students a comprehensive look into the world of law enforcement and public safety professions.

Local law enforcement, emergency services and criminal justice organizations attended to share information and resources. Students were able to talk with professionals and learn more about the various careers available.

Sinclair’s Miami Valley Tech Prep Consortium and Sinclair academic departments also provided resources about educational pathways, scholarship opportunities and the admissions process at Sinclair.

This event was hosted by Tech Prep and the Law and Public Safety Department of Sinclair Community College. Sinclair’s Tech Prep organization offers career experience at the high school level while also earning college credits.