DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A college in the Miami Valley is hosting several sessions to introduce people to careers in manufacturing.

Sinclair Community College is offering two “Manufacturing Boot Camps” for people who want to learn about or get a start on manufacturing careers. The weeklong camps, one starting July 18 and the other on August 1, will offer information on opportunities in computer numerical control (CNC) and hands-on introduction to operation of milling centers and lathes.

Student participants will earn two credit hours. High school teachers and counselors can earn 28 hours of ECU credit.



The following sessions are available. Each one is limited to 12 participants:

Session 1 July 18 – 22, 2022 Monday through Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday – 8:00 a.m. to noon



Session 2 August 1 – 5, 2022 Monday through Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday – 8:00 a.m. to noon



“The Manufacturing Boot Camp is a tremendous opportunity to learn about careers that offer excellent pay, stability, clean environments, and advancement opportunities,” said Ron Ulrich, chair of Industrial Engineering Technology – Sinclair Community College. “Manufacturing has evolved and there is no better time than now to consider this rewarding career field.”

To register for one of Sinclair’s Manufacturing Boot Camp sessions, email teri.hecht@sinclair.edu or call 937-512-2570.