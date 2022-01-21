DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College has announced it will help meet the critical need for healthcare workers by expanding its nursing program.

The program currently has 144 students each year, but by the spring of 2022, Sinclair said it expects to have room for 162 students each year.

According to Sinclair College, there are approximately 14,000 nurses in the Dayton region, but over 1,000 more are needed each year.

Sinclair is helping to meet this need. According to the school, 728 students have graduated from Sinclair College with Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Nursing. Many of these students are even now working in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delivering high-quality nursing education is Sinclair’s expertise and by increasing the number of students in our Nursing Program, Sinclair is playing an integral role in filling the growing need for skilled workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Dr. Rena Sebor, Dean – Sinclair College Health Sciences Division. “Sinclair College is in constant communication with our hospital partners, and we consistently adjust and enhance our programs to meet the needs of the workforce and community.”