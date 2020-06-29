Sinclair Community College releases 2021 fiscal budget

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Board of Trustees approved the college’s 2021 fiscal budget, which does not include any furloughs or layoffs at this time.

The college’s budget currently includes a $7 million in cost reductions, achieved by not filling open positions that were planned prior to the pandemic. The highlights of its budget are:

  • Approximately 20 full-time faculty and staff taking retirement incentive and approximately 50 full-time positions being held temporarily open
  • Ending fiscal year 2020 with higher enrollment that previous year. Summer enrollment is on positive trajectory. 
  • The college has ample reserves and a designated rainy day fund to use as a bridge during economic downturns so that measured and carefully considered actions can be implemented  
  • The college has no debt or deferred maintenance
  • Sinclair has the highest financial rating possible for any college or university in the State of Ohio
