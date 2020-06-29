DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Board of Trustees approved the college’s 2021 fiscal budget, which does not include any furloughs or layoffs at this time.
The college’s budget currently includes a $7 million in cost reductions, achieved by not filling open positions that were planned prior to the pandemic. The highlights of its budget are:
- Approximately 20 full-time faculty and staff taking retirement incentive and approximately 50 full-time positions being held temporarily open
- Ending fiscal year 2020 with higher enrollment that previous year. Summer enrollment is on positive trajectory.
- The college has ample reserves and a designated rainy day fund to use as a bridge during economic downturns so that measured and carefully considered actions can be implemented
- The college has no debt or deferred maintenance
- Sinclair has the highest financial rating possible for any college or university in the State of Ohio
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert for 2021
- Broadway shutdown extended again until January
- Trotwood Branch Library to reopen with updated hours
- Sinclair Community College releases 2021 fiscal budget
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help