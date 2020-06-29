Sinclair Community College releases 2021 fiscal budget

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Board of Trustees approved the college’s 2021 fiscal budget, which does not include any furloughs or layoffs at this time.

The college’s budget currently includes a $7 million in cost reductions, achieved by not filling open positions that were planned prior to the pandemic. The highlights of its budget are:

Approximately 20 full-time faculty and staff taking retirement incentive and approximately 50 full-time positions being held temporarily open

Ending fiscal year 2020 with higher enrollment that previous year. Summer enrollment is on positive trajectory.

The college has ample reserves and a designated rainy day fund to use as a bridge during economic downturns so that measured and carefully considered actions can be implemented

The college has no debt or deferred maintenance

Sinclair has the highest financial rating possible for any college or university in the State of Ohio