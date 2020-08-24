Sinclair Community College one of many impacted by Zoom outages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College sent out an alert this morning to their students about difficulty accessing online instruction. They later said the Zoom outages were fixed but students said with online learning, they thought there’d be kinks in the beginning.

But it was not just Sinclair Community College. Monday morning, the internet video chat site Zoom tweeted they were working on fixing an issue that many users were experiencing.

Wright State University told 2 NEWS they were minimally impacted since they mostly use other systems for online classes. But Sinclair sent out a message saying along with many other colleges and universities across the U.S., they were experiencing extreme difficulties.

One student, Sam Gramaglia, said her professor used a program called Virtual Classroom Monday, not Zoom, and they still had some issues.

“We had technical difficulties but nothing like some of my friends,” said Gramaglia. “They had a class this morning and it got canceled just because it wasn’t working, from what it sounded like.”

The same thing happened to another student, Brandy Spillman.

“The problem we had in class, we just couldn’t open the course shell but then they resolved that pretty quickly, so now I’m able to go in and get what I need to get done,” said Spillman.

Both Gramaglia and Spillman said they were prepared for there to be difficulties with online classes at the beginning and were grateful everyone seemed to be flexible.

Sinclair later said IT put in a workaround and notified students that they could now access academic material.

“It’s been a learning experience for everyone, the professors and the students,” said Gramaglia.

“It is hard with COVID and switching to online but I think they’ll eventually get it fixed because they solved the issue for my class pretty quickly,” added Spillman. “It’s just overcoming these obstacles but I think we’ll get it together.”