Sinclair Community College offers virtual reality tours for tech prep students during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Imagine experiencing a college tour, without ever stepping foot on campus. That’s becoming both a virtual reality and an actual reality for high school students interested in Sinclair Community College.

Usually thousands of tech prep students get an in-person at Sinclair’s facilities and programs but because of the coronavirus pandemic, safety comes first.

So Sinclair partnered with Dayton Business, Cody Brown Creative, to produce 360 degree virtual reality videos that can be viewed through high-tech goggles. This technology is shared with tech students, especially those interested in Health Care and HVAC programs as well as the overall student life on campus.

“We were trying to think of a way to that we could bring this experience to students without it being another zoom call or another video link. Something that would be a little more engaging and kind of fun,” explained Laura Hinkebein, director of Miami Valley Tech Prep Consortium with Sinclair.

Already 133 students have gotten to take the virtual tours, 77 percent said they were now more interested in Sinclair’s programs after participating.

“It felt like i was actually there,” said Kaila Frotten, a student at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC).

“I think it’s important since you can’t personally go there… So this technology helps you see what’s there,” said Paras Rajan another MVCTC student

“I liked how it made me feel like [I was] really there walking around the room. I liked all of the details you could see up close,” shared Olivia Roark who also attends MVCTC.

For more information on Sinclair’s virtual reality tours, click here.