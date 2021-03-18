Sinclair Community College launches free mental health support app for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is making mental health services more accessible to their students by putting resources at their fingertips. The school recently launched the Sinclair College Hope Link app, which will allow students to easily seek help in stressful situations.

“We’ve been surveying our students a lot to try to find out where their challenges are and one of the number one concerns that keeps coming back in all of our surveys is mental health challenges,” said director of student affairs at the school, Alicia Schroeder. “And you know, [after] some more anecdotal discussions, a lot of students are feeling a lot more isolated from college, from their friends, from their family. So that’s really had a negative impact on their mental health, unfortunately.”

The Hope Link app details best practices for helping yourself or loved ones through tough times and provides easy access to emergency services. And with many students learning remotely, Schroeder said the app comes at a time when it can be most useful for students.

“We’ve heard a lot of mixed feedback on that,” Schroeder said of virtual learning. “Honestly, some students love it. They feel like it fits better into their lifestyle and their family and they can do things more on their own time. Other students are really missing that face to face interaction and that community that they can get in a face to face classroom.”

She said negative feelings that stem from the pandemic and other factors have a tendency to result in depression or anxiety. The silver lining she said, is that the app can help address those mental health concerns, and others, with resources that are close by and confidential.

“The hope is that this meets students with an area where they feel comfortable, even if they wanted to use some of the support lines that are available. There are local crisis lines, counseling lines — but there’s even a text helpline that students can use, so if they’re more comfortable just texting with somebody to talk about their concerns, they can do that as well.”

Schroeder said Sinclair has also recently expanded its counseling services to be available to students around the clock. The app is free to download and can be used by students as other community members. Links to download the app can be found here.