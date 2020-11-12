Sinclair Community College approves $2.9 million in scholarships

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Community College said Thursday the Board of Trustees approved $2.9 million in scholarship funding for fiscal year 2022. This funding, according to Sinclair, includes $250,000 in supplemental scholarship funding for students who are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each year, the Sinclair Board of Trustees is proud to provide scholarship funding to ensure more individuals and families have the opportunity to achieve their dreams through a quality education at Sinclair Community College. This year, it is especially critical to provide resources to those facing financial stress as a result of the pandemic,” said Dan Sadlier, Chairman Sinclair Board of Trustees.

Sinclair scholarships are available to recent high school graduates, new students, current students, and returning students. Sinclair students also receive a wide variety of scholarships from external donors and outside resources.

“Sinclair’s Financial Aid and Scholarships office provides exceptional service and information to help students navigate the process,” added Dr. Scott Markland, Senior Vice President of Student Development. “We are grateful to the Board of Trustees for the continued support of Sinclair’s efforts to assist students on their way to graduating with the right skills to succeed in today’s in-demand jobs.”

The college said scholarship opportunities include merit and need-based funding to assist students with access, completion, and cost reduction. Examples include Tech Prep scholarships to prepare students for and connect them to in-demand jobs. Sinclair is also hoping to target students who had planned to enroll in the fall but did not due to circumstances beyond their control.

The Sinclair Community College scholarship application period for Spring Semester runs through November 30. For additional information, contact the Sinclair Financial Aid & Scholarships office at scholarships@sinclair.edu or 937-512-3000.

Additional COVID-19 relief funding in the amount of $250,000 is also being made available for the remainder of FY2021.