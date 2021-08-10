Sinclair College receives $16M in emergency relief funding for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College received an additional $16 million in emergency relief funding and plans to use it to help students affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third round of funding from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Student Share Grant Funds. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the university has distributed $7.3 million of emergency funds to nearly 8,000 students.

“This additional funding will expand our efforts to help ensure Sinclair students can remain focused on their studies while easing the financial challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Markland, Sinclair’s senior vice president for student development. “Sinclair is committed to providing the resources needed for our students to achieve their education and career goals.”

These funds can be used by students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations — things like food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare are all eligible.

Along with emergency relief funds, Sinclair has also given out over 800 laptops to students and hundreds of other pieces of equipment to ease the burden of learning virtually.

Those looking for more information can contact the Sinclair Financial Aid & Scholarships Office by emailing scholarships@sinclair.edu or calling 937-512-3000.