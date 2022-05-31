MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a job in manufacturing or technology, you can head to a hiring event in Miamisburg on Monday, June 6.

Sinclair Community College said it is partnering with Dayton Metro Library for the “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology Hiring Event” on Monday, June 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be at the Miami Township Library on 2718 Lyons Rd.

Ten area employers will be at the event along with Sinclair Community College faculty, advisors and staff. Participants will be able to to work on resumes, talk to employers and potentially have an interview. The college said experts will talk to people about what it is like to work in the fields.

The event is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio.

“Sinclair College is proud to be an Ohio to Work partner as we work together to provide opportunities for job seekers while filling the critical workforce needs of employers. The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set. Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more,” said Dr. Kathleen Cleary, Senior Vice President Strategic Programs, Sinclair Community College. “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn about in-demand career fields and make connections with employers.”

Registration for the event is optional, but you can do so here. The college said people who register will be entered in special giveaway drawings.