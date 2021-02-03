Sinclair College online learning division receives national awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College’s elearning Division received three national awards and special recognition for one of its professors.

The college said it received the following awards from the Instructional Technology Council:

2020 ITC Award for Outstanding Support for Faculty or Students

2020 ITC Award for Outstanding eLearning eCourse

2020 ITC Award for Innovative eLearning Technology

“It is an incredible honor and achievement to be recognized by the Instructional Technology Council. These awards shine a spotlight on the tremendous efforts of Sinclair’s eLearning Division, the college’s faculty, and our IT professionals to provide the most advanced, scalable eLearning curriculum design to ensure our students’ success,” said Christina Amato, Dean of Sinclair College’s eLearning Division.

Sinclair College currently offers 58 fully online programs. Over 300 Sinclair courses are offered completely online.