Sinclair College offering free virtual workshop to help with financial aid applications

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sinclair Community College | WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is offering a free one-on-one virtual workshop to help people through the financial aid application process for the 2021-22 school school year.

This includes help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.

“The global pandemic has caused increased stress for many families and individuals who are facing financial challenges, but Sinclair’s Financial Aid & Scholarships office can alleviate some of that stress by helping families and individuals apply for financial aid in the form of grants, loans, scholarships and employment,” said Matt Moore, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Operations & Student Services.

The college is offering these workshops once a week. To schedule a session, click here.

For additional information, contact the Sinclair Financial Aid & Scholarships office at finaid@sinclair.edu or 937-512-3000

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS