Sinclair College offering free virtual workshop to help with financial aid applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is offering a free one-on-one virtual workshop to help people through the financial aid application process for the 2021-22 school school year.

This includes help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.

“The global pandemic has caused increased stress for many families and individuals who are facing financial challenges, but Sinclair’s Financial Aid & Scholarships office can alleviate some of that stress by helping families and individuals apply for financial aid in the form of grants, loans, scholarships and employment,” said Matt Moore, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Operations & Student Services.

The college is offering these workshops once a week. To schedule a session, click here.

For additional information, contact the Sinclair Financial Aid & Scholarships office at finaid@sinclair.edu or 937-512-3000.