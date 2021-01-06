Sinclair College now offering student counseling services 24/7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is expanding its student counseling services.

Services are now available to students 24/7 through the 2021 academic school year. The college said the expansion was made possible through CARES Act funding.

A survey conducted during the fall term revealed that 34% of Sinclair students are concerned about their mental health, according to the college.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented enormous challenges for students as they struggle to balance work, school, and home life,” said Alicia Schroeder, Director of Student Affairs – Sinclair Community College. “Dedicated counselors can now assist with defining goals and action steps for academic and personal success at any time to ensure our students get the help they need.”

Students can call (937) 512-3032 to speak to a counselor or schedule a session.