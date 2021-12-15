DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton had partnered with Sinclair University and the Dayton International Airport to meet the ever-growing need for aircraft mechanics in the area.

On Wednesday, December 15, the three partners announced the plans for a new Aircraft Mechanic Training Center at the Dayton International Airport.

“Sinclair College is committed to working with employers and partners to address the needs of our community. The new aircraft mechanic training center will provide exceptional education for students while reinforcing Sinclair’s commitment to building the workforce in Montgomery County and the Dayton region,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, president at Sinclair College. “The continued successful growth of our community depends on access to high-quality and well-trained personnel for in-demand careers.”

this program will be located in one of the empty hangars at the DAI. according to Sinclair College, The City of Dayton Department of Aviation will contribute $204,000 toward the renovation of the hangar. Sinclair said it will contribute $560,000 for renovation as well as furniture and educational materials.

The project will cost $1 million overall, and the partners are currently seeking additional federal and state funding.

This project will not only fill the need of airline positions but also provide students with a strong place to begin their careers.

“The new Aircraft Mechanic Training Center brings together an incredible team to help prepare students for critical roles in our nation’s aircraft and aviation industry,” said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. “These in-demand jobs enable safe travel and trade around the world. We’re grateful to Sinclair College, the City of Dayton and the Dayton International Airport for developing a way to give students a pathway to a successful career.”

When the renovation of the hangar is complete, Sinclair College says it will expand its existing aviation maintenance programs into the new space, creating the largest program capacity in the state of Ohio. Classes will be conducted at both the new facility and Sinclair’s downtown campus.

The new training center is expected to open in early 2023.