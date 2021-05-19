Sinclair College named ‘Best Online Community College in Ohio’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College announced it has earned the top spot as the “Best Online Community College in Ohio.”

The college said it received the distinction from Premium Schools, a higher education ranking and research institution.



Sinclair College said it currently offers 74 associate degrees and certificates that can be completed entirely online. Students can also complete part of any of Sinclair’s nearly 300 associate degrees or certificates online.



“Sinclair College is excited and honored to receive this distinction from Premium Schools that reflects the tremendous efforts of our eLearning Division and our mission to provide flexible and quality online education options for our students,” said Christina Amato, Dean – Sinclair College eLearning Division.



Premium Schools uses the following criteria to determine rankings:

Offers 100% or hybrid classes for flexible or convenient attendance without compromising hands-on training

Exhibits rigorous, yet engaging and innovative training and coursework that takes into account the readiness of students in taking the next step to their budding career

Taught by outstanding faculty consisting of experts in their fields

Held in high esteem among academic agencies, industry organizations, and journalistic resources

Displays stellar reviews and feedback from school alumni and students

Offers a convenient application process

Provides exceptional Student Career Centers, Resource Departments, and easy-to-use Learning Management Systems, where applicable

Permits a wide range of scholarships, grants, and other financial support programs for eligible students

Ensures the proper Accreditation in accordance with academic standards in distance learning

Earlier this year, Sinclair’s eLearning Division received three awards for outstanding, innovative online courses and services from the Instructional Technology Council (ITC).

For more information on online course options at Sinclair College, visit www.sinclair.edu/online.