Sinclair College looking for police officers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair College Department of Public Safety said Monday it is hiring police officers who are committed to making positive, lasting relationships on campus and in the community. Sinclair is currently looking to hire two officers with other potential vacancies later in the year.

“Sinclair is an outstanding place to start a policing career and offers excellent training opportunities including crisis intervention certification, crime prevention, evidence technician, police and mountain bike certification,” said Chief John Huber, Sinclair College Department of Public Safety. “Our department prides itself on hiring individuals who want to be positive influences on campus and in the community. While we are a great starting point for a career in law enforcement, officers can also have rewarding careers at Sinclair.”

Sinclair said when fully staffed, the college’s Police Department has one chief, one assistant chief, 13 full-time officers, and 2 part-time officers. Starting salary for Sinclair police officers almost $48,000. Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, tuition reimbursement, tuition waiver for eligible dependents, retirement benefits, and a focus on work-life balance.

“While our officers’ primary responsibility is safety, they also participate in multiple campus and community events in order to build relationships with community members, our students, faculty, staff and their families,” added Chief Huber.

Sinclair police officers maintain high visibility patrols on foot, bicycle, and vehicle for the entire campus and constantly interact with faculty, students, staff, other law enforcement agencies, and those visiting and/or working in the Miami Valley area.

To learn more about Public Safety positions and other Sinclair College employment opportunities, visit: https://jobs.sinclair.edu/