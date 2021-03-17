Sinclair College launches mental health app for campus, community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has launched a mobile app to connect students, faculty and staff with mental health resources.

The college’s free Hope Link mobile app allows users to quickly access resources, including services offered on-campus and in the community, crisis hotlines and customized support networks.

“The Hope Link app is one of many resources and services provided by Sinclair College to help our students, faculty, staff, and community cope with the enormous strains presented by the global pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Markland, Senior Vice President of Sinclair College Student Development. “While the app is not a substitute for professional help, it can quickly connect users to vital resources.”

Sinclair College also offers counseling services to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students can access the services through the Hope Link app or by calling (937) 512-3032.

The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit sinclair.edu/gateways/apps.